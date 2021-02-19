Dot connecting.

We all do it.

Sometimes it makes sense. Other times it doesn’t.

We identify a person with Wisconsin ties and wish a homecoming for said person. We allow emotion to cloud our judgement. Age, production, resume, cost…who cares!

The Packers have twice since 2001, had an opportunity to elate dot connectors.

In 2001, University of Wisconsin standout wide receiver Chris Chambers was on the board for the Packers with pick number-41. Chambers’ production and combine numbers were other worldly. Mike Sherman opted for Robert Ferguson.

In 2017, Ted Thompson had a chance to select Wisconsin linebacker TJ Watt, but opted to trade down and select cornerback Kevin King. Watt will enter next season a candidate for defensive player of the year. King will never again play for the Packers.

The Packers have another opportunity – and another Watt – to connect the dots, ignite the fanbase and improve the defense.

Dot connecting doesn’t always make sense. It makes all too much sense with free agent JJ Watt…so long as he’s willing to play for less.