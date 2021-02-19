The Milwaukee Bucks are currently in the midst of their first 5-game losing streak in the Mike Budenholzer era.

Everyone is overreacting. Here I am joining the club.

Please, Bucks, don’t end up like the Phoenix Suns.

In 2005, the Suns burst onto the scene as the NBA’s fun, lovable team.

They won 62 games. Steve Nash won the first of back-to-back MVP’s.

They fell short in the Conference Finals, but everyone believed it was the start of something special.

Sound familiar?

The next season, the Suns won 54 games, but lost in the Conference Finals once again.

This time to the Dallas Mavericks, who went on to fall short in the NBA Finals.

Sound familiar again?

The Suns contended pretty much every year until 2010. They were competitive, exciting, at times even great, but never even made it to the NBA Finals.

They had a 2-year window there.

There was no MJ. The Pistons reign was over. LeBron hadn’t fully realized his powers yet. Kobe hadn’t caught his second wind.

It was there for Phoenix to take.

They just missed their window.

The more I watch this Bucks team, the more they remind me of those mid-2000’s Suns.

They had a window.

In 2019, LeBron switched teams. The Warriors got bit by the injury bug. You had a 2-0 lead on the Raptors.

It was there for Milwaukee to take.

They just missed their window.

We all just have to hope the window stays ajar a little bit longer.