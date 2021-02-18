Kids, get out in the backyard and start practicing your bat flip.

You might be the next to get paid.

The San Diego Padres are signing 22-year old Fernando Tatis, Jr. to a 14-year contract extension worth $340 million.

It’s the 3rd richest contract in the history of the game.

Now, you might be saying to yourself, “How could he possibly live up to that contract?”

I’ll tell you how.

The Pads aren’t just paying him for his play on the field, which, by the way, is impeccable.

Tatis finished 4th in MVP voting at age 21.

They’re paying him to be the face of baseball for decades to come.

Baseball has a problem: Young people don’t care about the game as much as they once did.

Games are too long. There’s a lot of standing around. There’s very little actual action. It’s turned into a game of strikeouts or home runs with no in-between.

Combine that with baseball’s miles long list of boring, antiquated unwritten rules, and it’s no surprise that action craving millennials and Gen Z’ers aren’t watching.

Tatis throws all that crap right out the window.

He’ll talk trash to a pitcher as his bleach-blonde dreadlocks flow in the wind, rounding the bases, wiping his sweat-smeared eye black with a stylish fluorescent green arm band, after pimping a grand slam with a magnificent bat flip that almost landed in the 400 level. The bat. Not the ball. That’s in the 500 level.

He’s, dare I say, fun, in a game that’s become anything but.

That’s what the Padres want him in San Diego for the next two decades.

That’s why he’s cashing a $340 million check this morning.

He’s baseball’s last hope.