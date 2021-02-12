My fiancée asked me this week that froze me.

Stopped me in my tracks.

“What do we having going on this weekend?”

It hit me.

Straight up temporary paralysis at the thought that for the first time since August, we didn’t have a football game to watch.

Then I remembered that the NFL is like the NBA now.

The players have the power, and that’s a good thing.

It’s good for them because they’re now using their leverage to take control of their own careers.

They’re freeing themselves from the exploitative nature of professional sports.

DeShaun Watson wants out of Houston?

Heck yeah, man. Demand a trade.

Matt Stafford is tired of losing and freezing his butt off in Detroit?

No problem. LA, here I come!

But, Bryan, these players are under contract.

Yeah, but they’re also realizing they’re the ones bringing in all the money, driving the ratings, and risking their bodies.

They SHOULD have control of their lives and careers.

This new NBA NFL is great for the fans, too, because it means the offseason is fun now.

Just watch.

These next couple of weeks…and months…will fly by.

We’re going to see unprecendented movement in the NFL this offseason.

And that’ll keep us interested through all these football-less weekends.

Let’s just hope that offseason activity stays the heck away from the quarterback room in Green Bay.