The PGA of America will allow distance measuring devices to be used during competitive rounds of the PGA Championship, Women’s PGA Championship and Senior PGA Championship in 2021.

It’s about time.

For years, caddies and tour players have used range finders during practice rounds only. Caddies would use information gathered from the device to fill out yardage books. Once the tournament started, play slowed as exact distances were measured using a combination of yardage books, sprinkler heads and pin-sheets.

Players will still need to diagnose elevation changes, wind, and the pressure of playing in a Major.

Golf purists will sight the romance and integrity of the game as reasons not to evolve. The PGA doesn’t want to hear it.

Professional golf and professional baseball are in a similar position. Both are working to improve the quality of entertainment in a game that is historically slow. Pace of play is a component of increase entertainment. It’s something the PGA, players and fans want to see improved…especially at the Championship level.