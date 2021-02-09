Matt LaFleur made it official on Monday: Joe Barry is the new defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers.

He’ll be the first man to take over for Mike Pettine, but he wasn’t even the Packers’ first choice.

LaFleur reportedly offered the job to Wisconsin Badgers’ DC Jim Leonhard, who turned it down in favor of staying in Madison.

The Packers then settled for hiring Barry, despite his defenses having a questionable-at-best track record.

In 4 seasons as a defensive coordinator in Detroit and Washington, his units finished 32nd, 32nd, 28th, and 28th in yards.

That’s not good. It’s not much better when it comes to points.

32nd, 32nd, 19th, and 17th.

So, why in the heck did the Packers hire this guy?

It’s pretty simple. The NFL is all about connections.

Matt LaFleur has coached with Barry in the past. There’s a comfort level there, so he settled for a buddy.

Instead of waiting, instead of potentially hiring someone away from, say, Tampa’s Super Bowl winning defense, LaFleur did what was comfortable.

And comfort, very seldom, every leads to change.