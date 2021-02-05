The addition of two-time reigning Gold Glove winner Kolton Wong – and subsequent move of 2017 first round draft pick Keston Hiura to first base – leaves the Milwaukee Brewers one infield mystery to solve.

Who will be the opening day starter at third?

The answer to the riddle should be Justin Turner.

The Brewers remain linked to the 36-year-old Turner – a career .292 hitter who hit .307 for the Dodgers in 2020.

Yes, the Brewers have in-house options in Luis Urias and recently signed Daniel Robertson, but neither should be viewed as an everyday option.

Instead of placing a band-aid over a gaping wound, why not sew it up? Turner represents the stitches the Brewers need to balance the line-up with credibility.

As free agents continue to agree to 1 and 2-year deals, Turner enters the Brewers orbit much the same way Mike Moustakas did two years ago.

Yes, Turner’s health history reads like that of a 36-year-old. He hasn’t played more than 135 games since 2016. But keep in mind…both the players and league are in favor of a universal designated hitter.

Wong up, Turner on deck?

I like the sound of that!