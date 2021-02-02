Matthew Stafford has worked his entire 12-year career trying to lift the lowly Detroit Lions to relevance in the NFC.

The numbers are staggering. Over 45,000 yards passing and 282 touchdowns.

Stafford’s toughness cannot be denied. His arm talent is rare.

Equally staggering, however is Stafford’s record as a starter: 74 wins, 90 losses and 1 tie. Stafford’s record in the playoffs: 0-3 with 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Stafford has the athletic gifts coaches droll over. It’s why he was selected with the first pick in the 2009 NFL draft, but the term “winner” does not apply.

At least not yet.

Since arriving in Detroit, division-winning quarterbacks include Aaron Rodgers, Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater, Kirk Cousins, Jay Cutler and Mitch Trubisky.

Stafford is nowhere to be found.

Twelve years, no division titles, no playoff wins. His record versus the Bears and Vikings: 19 and 22.

The Rams gave up Jared Goff, two first round draft picks and third rounder in exchange for a Quarterback who, at one time, was the league’s highest-paid player.

A player who has yet to win a single post-season game.