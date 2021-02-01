Patrick Reed is exactly what golf needs. He’s a villain.

The 2018 Masters Champion is brash, unapologetic, and polarizing. Accused of cheating and stealing, Reed was kicked of his college team at the University of Georgia.

Controversy followed Reed to the PGA tour where rules incidents and accusations of cheating remain. The latest incident occurred the day before his 5-stroke win at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Slimy and untrustworthy, Reed is also not shy about saying what’s on his mind…even if that includes blasting his peers.

His likeability rating is low.

But Reed isn’t the only polarizing player on tour.

Sergio Garcia famously lost it in a bunker and vandalized 5 greens before his disqualification from a tournament in Saudi Arabia.

Dustin Johnson has failed three drug tests while on tour and was suspended for having an affair with a former PGA staff member.

Tiger Woods’ off-course transgressions from over a decade ago, remain shocking.

Sports are great when we as fans have a rooting interest.

Sports are even better when there’s a team or person to root against.

Villains in golf? It’s exactly what the sport needs.

