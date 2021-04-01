MILWAUKEE – Brewers closer Josh Hader says he feels ready to hit the ground running in 2021 after a weird 2020 season.

“Absolutely, I think one of the biggest things for me is getting that secondary to the right spot, being able to throw that whenever, and consistently. And that’s one of the things that I was able to do, so I’m excited to come into this Opening Day after this spring,” Hader said.

Hader also thinks he may get some new looks from some familiar faces after taking on largely only NL Central opponents in 2020.

“Obviously we were pretty limited on who we played last year so coming into this year, you know, guys may have a different look than previously before, so hopefully it’s an added benefit on my end.”

You can listen to Greg Matzek’s entire interview with Josh Hader in the player above.