MILWAUKEE – You can count Pat Murphy as a Jordan Love fan.

“What a class guy,” Murphy told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “He was great. Humble. I can see why he’s a great leader.”

Love was at American Family Field before the Brewers beat the Red Sox on Monday, meeting with the team and throwing out the first pitch.

“(Love) raved about his experience in Green Bay,” Murphy recounted. The quarterback told the players that waiting behind Aaron Rodgers was “paramount to his success.”

LOGAN HENDERSON

Logan Henderson is heading back down to the minor leagues, despite his 3-0 record and team leading ERA for starting pitchers.

“Henderson gets it 100%,” Murphy said. “He’ll undoubtedly be back. We’ve got some guys coming back (Brandon Woodruff and Jose Quintana) who are veterans we’re paying to get the job done.”

JACKSON CHOURIO

Brewers star Jackson Chourio homered on the first pitch of the 1st inning. Murphy’s reaction: “Beware if he gets hot.”