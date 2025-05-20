MILWAUKEE (AP) — Logan Henderson recorded seven strikeouts in five shutout innings as the Milwaukee Brewers beat Baltimore 5-2 on Tuesday night to hand the Orioles their eighth consecutive loss.

Brice Turang, Sal Frelick and Rhys Hoskins homered to help the Brewers win their third straight. Milwaukee’s three homers matched a season high.

Baltimore has gone 0-4 under interim manager Tony Mansolino since the Saturday firing of Brandon Hyde. Mansolino had been a third-base coach on Hyde’s staff.

Henderson (3-0) allowed two hits and two walks while becoming the first Brewers pitcher to win each of his first three career starts. The 23-year-old right-hander has struck out 23 while yielding just three runs over 16 career innings.

Milwaukee took a 3-0 lead on Turang’s solo homer to left-center in the third inning and Frelick’s two-run shot into the second deck of the right-field stands in the fourth. Both homers came off Chayce McDermott (0-1).

Baltimore made it a one-run game in the seventh. Ramón Urías greeted Joel Payamps with a two-out RBI single. Jackson Holliday drove in Urías with a triple off the wall in left-center.

Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio crashed into the wall trying to catch Holliday’s drive, but remained in the game.

Milwaukee added two runs in an eighth-inning rally that included a Hoskins leadoff homer off Félix Bautista and two Baltimore errors.

Abner Uribe struck out the side in the ninth for his first save of the season.

Key moment

The Orioles had the tying run on third base after Holliday hit his triple in the seventh. Payamps preserved Milwaukee’s lead by retiring Adley Rutschman on a fly to center.

Key stat

Henderson’s 23 strikeouts represent the second-highest total ever by a Brewer in his first three career starts. Freddy Peralta struck out 25 batters through his first three starts in 2018.

Up next

Tomoyuki Sugano (4-3, 3.08 ERA) starts for Baltimore and Chad Patrick (2-4, 3.35) pitches for Milwaukee as this series concludes with a matchup of right-handers Wednesday afternoon.

