Green Bay, Wisc.– Packers fans, rejoice! The 2025 season has been released by the Green Bay Packers with the first game of the season happening September 9th against the Detroit Lions.

Here’s the full schedule:

Week 1: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions – 3:25 p.m. Sunday, September 7

Week 2: Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Commanders – 7:15 p.m. Thursday, September 11

Week 3: Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns – 12:00 p.m. Sunday, September 21

Week 4: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys – 7:20 p.m. Sunday, September 28

Week 5: BYE

Week 6: Green Bay Packers vs. Cincinnati Bengals – 3:25 p.m. Sunday, October 12

Week 7: Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals – 3:25 p.m.Sunday, October 19

Week 8: Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers – 7:20 p.m. Sunday, October 26

Week 9: Green Bay Packers vs. Carolina Panthers – 12:00 Sunday, November 2

Week 10: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles – 7:15 p.m. Monday, November 10

Week 11: Green Bay Packers at New York Giants – 12:00 p.m. Sunday, November 16

Week 12: Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings – 12:00 p.m. Sunday, November 23

Week 13: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions – 12:00 p.m. Thursday, November 27

Week 14: Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears – 12:00 p.m. Sunday, December 7

Week 15: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos – 3:25 p.m. Sunday, December 14

Week 16: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears – 3:30 or 7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 20

Week 17: Green Bay Packers vs. Baltimore Ravens – TBD

Week 18: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings – TBD