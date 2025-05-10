The Milwaukee Brewers offense once again struggled to score runs as the Tampa Bay Rays won the game on a walk off RBI single to win the game 3-2.

The Brewers got on the board first in the top of the third inning with a solo home run by Jackson Chourio to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead, but it was a short lived lead as the Rays took the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning 2-1.

Joey Ortiz snapped a 46-game streak without home run to tie the game at two in the top of the fifth. The game would stay tied at two following a rain delay in the bottom of the fifth until the ninth inning.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Brewers would load the bases with one out, but they were unable to drive home any runs and sent the game tied going into the bottom of the ninth. The Brewers would get the first out of the inning on a caught stealing on a great throw from William Contreras and the second out came on a fly out from Taylor Walls.

Pat Murphy would bring in closer Trevor Megill to try to get the last out of the inning and send it into extra innings, but Travis Jankowski would single to drive home the winning run to give the Rays the 3-2 win.