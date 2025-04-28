MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks confirmed that all-star guard Damian Lillard has a torn left Achilles tendon. He suffered the injury during the Game 4 playoff loss to the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum on April 27.

Damian Lillard underwent an MRI today that revealed a torn left Achilles tendon. Lillard will miss the remainder of the 2025 playoffs and undergo surgery to repair the injury. pic.twitter.com/Ag0jYBOh9n — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 28, 2025

Lillard experienced the lower leg injury halfway through the first period of the game. This was his third game back with the team after being diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right calf in March. The injury sidelined him until April 22, just in time for Game 2 of the series against the Pacers.

Lillard posted the following response to his Instagram:

It reads: Appreciate all the prayers and well wishes. This one really hurt… HIS way not MY way. To be Continued.

The Bucks confirm that Lillard will miss the remainder of the 2025 Playoffs and undergo surgery to repair the injury.