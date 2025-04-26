The Milwaukee Brewers tied the game in the top of the ninth inning on a two run homerun from Jackson Chourio, but the celebration was quickly ended as Nolan Arenado hit a walk off solo homerun in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the St. Louis Cardinals the 6-5 win.

The Brewers fell into a hole early as the Cardinals jumped up to a 5-0 lead going into the top of the fifth inning. The Cardinals scored their first run on a RBI sacrifice fly by Pedro Pagés in the bottom of the second inning. The Cardinals would add two more in the third inning on a Lars Nootbaar run scoring ground-rule double and a Brendan Donovan RBI double to make it 3-0. In the bottom of the fourth, the Cardinals made it 5-0 following a Nootbaar RBI single and Willson Contreras single that Nootbaar was able to score on a throwing error by second basemen Brice Turang.

The Brewers cut the Cardinals lead to 5-2 in the top of fifth inning. It stated with a Caleb Durbin RBI double that scored Joey Ortiz. Unfortunately Durbin was caught in a rundown emptying the basepaths, which would cause to be an issue later Jackson Chourio would hit an RBI double following a Brice Turang walk to make the game 5-2.

William Contreras would score on a fielders choice by Joey Ortiz to cut the Cardinals lead to 5-3 and Jackson Chourio then tied it on a two-run homerun in the top of the ninth. Unfortunately Arenado’s homerun in the bottom of the ninth ended it.

Dominic Cotroneo discussed the tough loss along with Craig Coshun of Fan Duo Sports Network.