GREEN BAY, Wis.– Muskego native Hunter Wohler was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 7th round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Saturday. The Badgers safety/ linebacker was the 232nd overall pick.

Wohler played football at Muskego High School before going to the Wisconsin Badgers. He totaled 191 tackles over his final two seasons at Wisconsin. He also played special teams.

Wohler is the second Badger to get drafted this year. The first is offensive tackle Jack Nelson who was picked 218th by the Atlanta Falcons, also in the 7th round.