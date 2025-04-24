SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wilmer Flores hit a two-run single in the sixth inning to back another strong start by Giants ace Logan Webb, and San Francisco beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Jung Hoo Lee added three hits to help the Giants improve to 14-2 against right-handed starters this season, tops in the majors.

Webb (3-1) pitched around traffic most of the night while outdueling Milwaukee starter Freddy Peralta (2-2). Webb didn’t allow a run over 6 1/3 innings and had six strikeouts with three walks while lowering his ERA to 1.98.

The Brewers scored twice in the ninth off closer Ryan Walker before Camilo Doval got the final two outs for his fourth save.

Brice Turang had three hits and two RBIs for the Brewers.

Stymied by Freddy Peralta for the first five innings, the Giants broke through in the sixth. Flores’ slow single up the middle glanced off the glove of shortstop Joey Ortiz and rolled into center field as two runs scored.

After Matt Chapman walked and scored on a fielding error by second baseman Brice Turang, Christian Koss made it 4-0 with an infield single that scored Flores.

Peralta allowed five hits and three runs in five innings.

Key moment

Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski made a one-hop throw to third base to get William Contreras trying to go from first to third in the sixth.

Key stat

Webb retired the side in order in the third on seven pitches, all sweepers.

Up next

Giants RHP Landon Roupp (2-1, 4.09 ERA) was set to start the series finale Thursday against RHP Tobias Myers, who is making his first start of the year after beginning the season on the 15-day IL because of a strained left oblique.