DETROIT — — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks in a 125-119 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, securing the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Milwaukee will face the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers in the first round, a year after losing to them in the opening round.

Cade Cunningham scored 36 points on 15-of-21 shooting for the Pistons, who will be seeded sixth in their first postseason appearance since 2019.

Detroit will match up with the third-seeded New York Knicks, shooting to at least win one playoff game for the first time since 2008.

Antetokounmpo has a career-high 11 triple-doubles this season, surpassing his total from last year by one.

Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis Jr. had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Kevin Porter Jr. scored 16, Brook Lopez had 15 points and seven rebounds and Kyle Kuzma added 10 points.

Malik Beasley scored 21 points, Jalen Duren had 11 points and 16 rebounds, Tobias Harris scored 17, Dennis Schroder had 12 points and Ausar Thompson chipped in with 11 points.