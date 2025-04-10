MILWAUKEE — — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points and 11 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to six games with a 136-111 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night.

Kevin Porter Jr. had 20 points and seven assists, Kyle Kuzma and Gary Trent Jr. each scored 17 points, Bobby Portis added 14 and Ryan Rollins finished with 12 for the Bucks.

Milwaukee moves on to an important two-game, regular-season ending series against the Detroit Pistons on Friday and Sunday.