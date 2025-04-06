The Milwaukee Bucks went into New Orleans short handed as Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out and beat the Pelicans in a 111-107.

Gary Trent Jr scored a season high 29 points to pace the Bucks in a game that saw a number of lead changes before the Bucks built an 11 point lead late in the fourth quarter.

The Pelicans had one last charge in them, cutting the Bucks lead down to just three with three and a half seconds left in the game, but Gary Trent Jr nailed one of two free throws to give the Bucks a 111-107 lead. The Pelicans missed a three as time expired.

The Bucks return home Tuesday to host the Minnesota Timberwolves.