It was the Jackson Chourio show in the Milwaukee Brewers 8-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds as he hit two home runs and drove in five runs total.

It was scoreless through the first 2 and a half innings as Chad Patrick and Reds starter Carson Spiers matched each other pitch for pitch, but in the bottom of the third Spiers found himself in trouble.

Oliver Dunn led off the inning with a single and Brice Turang extended his hitting streak to ten games following a ground rule double to left field. Jackson Chourio drove in his first run of the game on a sacrifice fly that scored Oliver Dunn. Brice Turang also tagged, moving to third base in the process. Christian Yelich would score Turang on a line drive single to right field. The Brewers ended the third up 2-0.

The Brewers would continue to add runs in the bottom of the fourth, scoring five and chasing Spiers from the game. Sal Frelick would score on a passed ball and then Oliver Dunn would drive in Jake Bauers on a sacrifice bunt to give the Brewers a 4-0 lead. Eric Haase would walk and Turang would single to put two men on for Jackson Chourio who would hit a three run home run to put the Brewers up 7-0.

The Reds would get on the board in the top of the fifth inning on a Spencer Steer leadoff home run, but that is all they could manage as Patrick continued to pitch well, getting the next three out to end the inning.

The game would stay 7-1 until the bottom of the seventh inning when Jackson Chourio would hit his second home run of the day to left center field to give the Brewers a 8-1 lead. The Reds would add a run in the top of the eighth inning, but that was all the could manage and Grant Anderson would get the final six outs of the game to secure the win.

Chad Patrick went five and one third innings earning his first career big league win.

Dominic Cotroneo broke down the win and talked about the continued pitching injuries in Brewers Extra Innings.