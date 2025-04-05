The Milwaukee Bucks needed overtime to beat the Miami Heat 121-115 in Miami.

The Milwaukee Bucks got off to a slow start falling behind the Heat 30-22 after one quarter of action.

The Bucks would score 35 points in the second quarter to tie the score at 57 at the half.

The game continued to be back and forth in the third quarter as the Heat would score 31 third quarter points to pull a head of the Bucks 88-81.

The Bucks fought back in the fourth quarter, scoring 30 and holding the Heat to just 23 points to end regulation at 115 after Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a shot with under one second to play in regulation.

The Bucks pulled a head of he Heat late in overtime to secure the 121-115 win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo got a triple double for the second game in a row, scoring 36 points, grabbing 15 rebounds and having 10 assists, including a late assist to Brook Lopez to put the Bucks up six.

The Bucks secured a playoff spot for the ninth season in a row following the Atlanta Hawks loss to the New York Knicks. With the win, the Bucks moved a half game a head of the Detroit Pistons for the fifth seed.

The Bucks travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans Sunday evening. Tip off set for 7:30 PM.