The Milwaukee Brewers winning streak was snapped at four after falling to the Cincinnati Reds 11-7 at American Family Field.

The Reds wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in the top of the first inning when Kenosha native Gavin Lux drove in a run on a double to right to give the Reds a 1-0 lead.

The Reds would add three more runs in the top of the second off of a Blake Dunn solo home run and a TJ Friedl two run home run to make it a 4-0 lead.

After a scoreless third inning, the Reds would score three more runs to push their lead to 7-0 before the Brewers would add a run in the bottom half of the fourth and then make it a two run game after a four run bottom of the fifth.

The Reds broke the game open in the top of the seventh inning, scoring three runs to give them a 10-5 lead. The Brewers attempted a rally in the bottom half of the seventh, scoring two runs to cut the Reds lead to 10-7.

The Reds would tack on one more in the top of the ninth to give them a 11-7 lead and the Brewers would get two runners on in the bottom half of the ninth before Oliver Dunn struck out to end the game.

Sal Frelick had four hits in five at bats and Oliver Dunn went 2-4 driving in three runs for the Brewers.

The Brewers look to take the series Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10.