The Milwaukee Bucks went into tonight’s game 0-3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and unfortunately they left the game with another loss, dropping them to 0-10 against the top three teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Milwaukee Bucks matched the Cleveland Cavaliers bucket for bucket in the first quarter, trailing the Cavs 34-32. Unfortunately in the second quarter the Bucks offense stalled out and the Cavs built ten point lead at the half.

The Bucks defense played well most of the second half, but unfortunately the Bucks offense didn’t do enough to win. The Cavaliers extended their winning streak to 14 with the win Just Garcia discussed the game during Bucks Talk.