PHOENIX — The Milwaukee Brewers’ Friday afternoon Spring Training game against the San Diego Padres has been canceled due to rainy weather in the Southwest.

The cancellation was confirmed by the Brewers at 2:52 p.m. CST on Friday, March 7.

The Brewers are expected to be back in action on Saturday at 2:10 p.m. CST against the Angels.

