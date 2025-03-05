MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are inviting fans onto the floor at Fiserv Forum, for a fancy evening and a chance to mingle with players, coaches, front office staff, and even team owners.

“All our players and their guests will be there,” Marla Habert told WTMJ. She’s the Executive Director of the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation, which will benefit from the proceeds.

“We’ll be showcasing all the Foundation has to offer, all we’ve done in the community, and what we plan to do moving forward,” Habert said.

The Foundation, launched in 2016, is focused on youth services, education, and wellness. The latter includes an initiative to combat obesity in Milwaukee.

“We believe obesity is the root cause of so many diseases. Cardiovascular disease, to cancer, to diabetes and hypertension. We feel this is really the big health issue of our time,” Habert explained.

In July, the Foundation created a free program to help people lose weight and stay healthy. Habert says every part of the organization contributed.

“It leverages our knowledge and expertise as the Milwaukee Bucks, World Champions. Our performance team helped to create the exercise component. Our nutrition team helped to inform the nutrition component. The Bucks report more than 500 people have joined the program, and every one of them has lost weight.

The 6th Man Soiree is on Monday, March 31st. The Bucks are selling tables, tickets and sponsorships. A silent auction is also accessible online, even for those fans who cannot attend the event.

For those who can, Habert promises a special evening.

“It’s a great opportunity to sort of, come into the Bucks family in a way that isn’t otherwise available. You can connect directly with our players, mingle with them, take photos with them.”

If you’re interested in more information, you can click here: www.nba.com/bucks/sixthmansoiree