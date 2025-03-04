The Green Bay Packers and veteran kicker Brandon McManus are in agreement on a three-year contract worth $15.3 million dollars according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

McManus signed with the Packers in October of 2024 and made 20-of-21 field goals and all 30 of his extra points over the course of 11 games.

In his season-ending press conference in January, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst expressed a strong desire to bring McManus back.

“If we were able to get Brandon back, it would make me feel very, very good about that group,” said Gutekunst.

The signing, once official, adds a layer of stability to a position that has been anything but stable since the Packers decision to move on from all-time leading scorer Mason Crosby in 2022.

The Packers cut 2023 sixth-round draft pick Anders Carlson in August of 2024. McManus ultimately replaced rookie Brayden Narveson who missed five field goals in six games before his release in October of 2024.

NFL free agency officially begins with the start of the new league year at 3 p.m. central time on Wednesday, March 12.

At that time, all contracts in their final year expire, and all deals negotiated during the negotiation period become official. Players who hit free agency are officially allowed to sign new deals with any team.