MILWAUKEE — Calling all Wisconsin sports fans! Are you ready for a night you’ll never forget? Join Thanasis Antetokounmpo and WTMJ’s parent company, Good Karma Brands at Potawatomi Casino Hotel on March 29, 2025, for “Thanalysis Live” — a live podcast recording featuring special guests & more!

Thanalysis Live RETURNS to Milwaukee, presented by @gruber_law.



March 29th at 7 pm (@potawatomi_mke). Open to all ages.



You don't want to miss it.



🎟️: https://t.co/BipzaL7mdS pic.twitter.com/88NPn6dOZ7 — Thanalysis Show (@ThanalysisShow) February 27, 2025

Following the massive success of the first “Thanalysis Live” event in 2024, which featured special guest appearances from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen A. Smith, we’re back at it again with an impressive lineup of high-profile guests, ensuring an unforgettable night of entertainment, conversation and live podcast recording.

“The second Thanalysis Live is going to be crazy and a lot of fun. We’re really excited to host another event in Milwaukee,” Antetokounmpo said. “Thanks to Gruber Law Offices and Potawatomi Casino Hotel for making this event possible for families, sports fans and Thanalysis fans to come together in person. Get your tickets now, it’s going to be a great night with our fans.”

Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. CST at Potawatomi Casino Hotel’s fourth-floor Event Center with the event slated to begin around 7:00 p.m. CST. Additionally, an AntetokounBros pop-up shop will be on-site offering AntetokounBros Merchandise for purchase.

Although the special guest(s) have yet to be announced, you can be sure that Thanasis will be joined on stage by friends, teammates and prominent voices from the Milwaukee basketball community.