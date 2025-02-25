The Green Bay Packers have petitioned the NFL to ban the ‘Tush Push,’ the NFL Network reported on Monday.

“I’m aware of (the proposal),” Packers general manager Brian Gutenkunst said Tuesday. “We really haven’t had very many discussions about it. I’m aware that we did, but really haven’t had many discussions about it.”

The ‘Tush Push’ has been made made popular by the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch, is among those who support the Packers’ desire to ban the play.

“Is the ‘Tush Push’ entertaining?” Tausch asked WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday. “If the fans say ‘no,’ then I would be fine with the league (banning) it. If you want scrums, then go watch rugby.”

The NFL has always been willing to change the rules, when necessary, the Packers hall-of-famer pointed out.

“The extra point was a foregone conclusion (before they moved it back),” he explained.

