HARTFORD, Wis. — Temperatures below zero and a half-foot of snowpack make it difficult to imagine that in just 100 days, the best women in golf will be in Wisconsin, teeing off the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open beginning in late May at the iconic Erin Hills Golf Course in Washington County.

Crews will begin the physical setup of the event in March.

“Once the snow is off the ground we’ll be able to start our build,” explained USGA Director of Championship Communications and Content, Julia Pine. “Grandstands and hospitality tents and the media center, player areas,” are all part of the buildout, Pine told WTMJ.

The Women’s Open attracts the most loaded field of talent in the game. Pine told Wisconsin’s Morning News:

“We have the best players in golf at the U.S. Women’s Open. It’s truly the one they want to win the most.” Pine also points to setting records for fans, and the purse. The Women’s Open this year will likely payout more than 12 million dollars, three times the total just a decade ago.

Erin Hills hosted the Men’s Open in 2017. Pine predicts some differences for players and fans.

“Yardages are going to look different. Teeing grounds are going to look different,” Pine said.

She also shared the ability for fans to be close to the players they love, also will be different. The players are, “…just so charitable with their time when it comes to giving back. You’ll see them giving autographs, taking selfies with kids, it really is a family-friendly environment.”

There will also be onsite parking for the event, unlike in 2017 when fans were bussed from remote parking in Jackson and Summit.

After decades of hosting major golf championships at both the Kohler properties and Erin Hills, this is the last one on the calendar for Wisconsin right now. Pine reiterated what an accomplishment it is to earn these opportunities.

“There’s a few things that enter the recipe when we’re choosing a championship golf course, especially for the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open,” she explained. “First and foremost the golf course. It has to be an ‘A-List’ golf course. It has to be the toughest test in golf for these players, and Erin Hills we all know is just that. Secondly, it is the community. It’s not just volunteers. Are there fans to come? Are there ticket buyers there? Are there companies willing to support from a hospitality perspective? All those things go into making a great championship. We’re confident that Erin Hills and Wisconsin have all those pieces.”

Tickets are on sale now. The USGA is running a buy one, get one free deal through Sunday, February 23rd. https://www.uswomensopen.com/

The U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills runs May 29 through June 1.