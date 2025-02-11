Future NFL Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers is contemplating his future.

The New York Jets have told the quarterback the team is “moving on from him,” Fox Sports reported.

If Rodgers, 41, decides to continue his career, which team will he play for?

“It would be a team he feels he could help get over the hump,” said Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch. “Pittsburgh is the odds on favorite. (But) there some other sneaky ones. Las Vegas?”

Some teams may appear far away from becoming a title contender but anything is possible, Tausch reminded WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Tuesday.

“Nobody thought Washington was going to be a title contender (last year),” he said.

If Rodgers does return for another year, Tauscher doubled-down on the Steelers.

“If I was betting right now, I would think Pittsburgh would be the spot.”

What about Minnesota?

“Never say never.”