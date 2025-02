Time to think warm thoughts!

The Milwaukee Brewers begin Cactus League play on Saturday, February 22 against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

You can hear the Cactus League opener, and 17 other spring training games on the Brewers flagship station, 620 WTMJ, and it’s sister station, 94.5 ESPN-Milwaukee.

Brewers pitchers and catchers report for spring training February 12 and the team’s first full-squad workout is scheduled for February 18th.