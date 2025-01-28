Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard each scored 35 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 125-110 victory over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

Antetokounmpo also had 18 rebounds and seven assists, powering the Bucks to their ninth victory in 11 games. Lillard added eight assists, and Khris Middleton provided 22 points off the bench.

Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 19 points and nine rebounds. Collin Sexton scored 19 and Brice Sensabaugh finished with 17, including five 3-pointers.

Antetokounmpo combined with Middleton to score five baskets over six possessions and give Milwaukee a 35-26 lead going into the second quarter. Lillard then assisted on four straight buckets and drove for back-to-back layups to put the Bucks up 51-38 midway through the second.

Utah twice cut the deficit to three, but Milwaukee pulled away for good after halftime. Back-to-back baskets from Antetokounmpo and Lillard ignited a 20-3 run, extending the Bucks’ lead to 93-69 late in the third quarter.

Takeaways

Bucks: Milwaukee shot 61% from the field and had 33 assists on 52 baskets.

Jazz: Jordan Clarkson made four 3s and finished with 13 points and five assists after missing 10 games due to left plantar fasciitis.