UPDATE at 4:30 p.m. CST on Jan. 23, 2025: The Milwaukee Bucks’ matchup with the Miami Heat has been pushed back to 7:30 p.m. CST on Thursday, Jan. 23. As of this update, the Bucks are expected to land in Milwaukee around 5:00 p.m. CST.

GAME UPDATE: Tonight's tipoff has been moved to 7:30 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/KlkTYorL1q — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 23, 2025

MILWAUKEE — As the Milwaukee Bucks attempt to travel out of a rare New Orleans snowstorm for their Thursday night home matchup with the Miami Heat, one of the team’s rising young stars has committed to showcase his athleticism on the national stage.

First, multiple league sources have told WTMJ that the Milwaukee Buck are planning to fly home on Thursday afternoon in time for their 6:30 p.m. CST tip-off against the Heat on Thursday. Their plane is expected to depart around 2:00 p.m. CST, when flights begin to depart from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport once again.

Airlines at #MSY plan to resume operations in the afternoon on Thursday, Jan. 23. Airline specific updates can be found at https://t.co/ifTEx87Waf. pic.twitter.com/LUayi9OzMI — New Orleans Airport (@flyneworleans) January 23, 2025

Originally scheduled to play the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday night, the Bucks’ matchup was postponed due to severe weather, which threatened their Thursday night home game against the Heat. If the Bucks’ travel plans come to fruition, they will compete on Thursday night at home.

Should the weather or travel issues delay their ability to return to Milwaukee on time, it remains possible that the NBA will step in and postpone or delay this game as well. WTMJ will provide updates as they are confirmed, but we are expecting to air the Bucks vs. Heat game tonight.

In other Milwaukee Bucks news, ESPN’s Shams Charania reports that Bucks fan favorite Andre Jackson Jr. is expected to participate in the 2025 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest in San Francisco on Saturday, February 15th. He is the third player to commit to this year’s Dunk Contest, following San Antonio’s Stephon Castle and Chicago’s Matas Buzelis. Only one more open slot remains.

Now in his second pro season out of UConn, Jackson has emerged as one of the Milwaukee Bucks’ best defenders and an impressive athlete with awe-inspiring leaping and dunking ability. He is averaging 3.6 points and 3.1 rebounds per game in 39 appearances for Milwaukee this season.

That's TOO EASY for Giannis Antetokounmpo 💪



The Greek Freak with a flush off the feed from Andre Jackson Jr. Don't miss the second half of Bucks vs. Raptors on 620 WTMJ: https://t.co/QPaC1OC8Ub pic.twitter.com/iv1YsFG6WI — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) November 13, 2024

Of the nine players to log at least 400 minutes for the Bucks so far this year, Jackson leads the team in on-off differential at 7.9 points per 100 possessions, making him one of the most impactful additions to the team’s rotation in only his second year. After showcasing his defensive prowess guarding MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the national stage in the NBA Cup Finals, Jackson gets another shot to show off his high-flying antics.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Lease agreement signed for shared training facility between MATC and the Bucks