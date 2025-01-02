ByAP

MILWAUKEE — — Cam Johnson scored 26 points, Cam Thomas had 24 and the Brooklyn Nets withstood a frantic Milwaukee comeback attempt down the stretch to beat the Bucks 113-110 on Thursday.

Brooklyn led by as many as 24 and still owned a 111-90 advantage with less than seven minutes left before the Bucks scored 20 straight points. The Bucks had the ball with a chance to take the lead, but Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn’t finish on his drive to the basket.

Brooklyn’s Ziaire Williams got the rebound and hit two free throws with 6.1 seconds left.

Damian Lillard missed two potential tying 3-point attempts in the last 4.1 seconds.

Antetokounmpo had 27 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists while shooting 12 of 24 from the floor.