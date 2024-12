ByAP

NEW YORK — — Giannis Antetkounmpo had 34 points, 11 rebounds and four assists and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a two-game skid with a 118-113 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Damien Lillard had 15 points and 11 assists and Bobby Portis added 23 points and five rebounds off the bench. The Bucks won for the 10th time in 13 games.

Lillard’s streak of six straight 25-point games ended. Antetokounmpo had his NBA-best 14th game with at least 30 points.