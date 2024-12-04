ByAP

MILWAUKEE — — Jalen Johnson had 23 points and 13 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks halted Milwaukee’s winning streak at seven games, beating the Bucks 119-104 on Wednesday night.

De’Andre Hunter scored 20 points, Trae Young 17, Bogdan Bogdanovic 15, Onyeka Okongwu 13 and Zaccharie Risacher 12 as the Hawks extended their winning streak to five games. Clint Capela added 17 rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 10 rebounds to lead Milwaukee. Damian Lillard added 25 points and Gary Trent Jr. had 11 points off the bench. Taurean Prince, the league’s leading 3-point shooter had seven points in the first quarter for Milwaukee, but didn’t score again until late in the fourth, finishing with 10 points.

The Hawks improved to 12-11 while Milwaukee slipped to 11-10. The teams are neck-and-neck for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.