ByAP

DETROIT — — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and Damian Lillard had 27, lifting the surging Milwaukee Bucks to a 128-107 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night and into the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

The Bucks, who won East Group B with a 4-0 record, have won seven straight and nine of 10.

Detroit was eliminated from the NBA Cup, dropping to 3-1 in the tournament. Cade Cunningham scored 23 points, Tobias Harris had 16, Tim Hardaway scored 15 and Jalen Duren added 11 for the Pistons.

Milwaukee’s Gary Trent Jr. scored 16 points, Bobby Portis and Taurean Prince each scored 14 and A.J. Green added 11.