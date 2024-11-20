When NFL schedules were revealed in May, Green Bay Packers fans no doubt circled a week-12 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field.

Under Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers have held their collective heads high among the NFC’s elite teams. Under Shanahan, the 49ers are 3-0 against the Packers in the post-season.

Last season, the Packers playoff run ended in Santa Clara with a 24-21 loss to Shanahan’s squad.

After representing the NFC in the Super Bowl last season, the 49ers have limped their way through injuries to a record of 5-5, good for last place in a competitive, but underwhelming NFC West division.

“I kinda feel like this is a game where if the Packers beat the 49ers, the 49ers go below .500 with only six games to play, there’s a chance – and a pretty good one if you look at their schedule – that the 49ers don’t make the playoffs,” according to ESPN-Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde.

“I don’t know if it’s a knockout blow [a loss to the Packers] but certainly one that would stager them significantly.”

Click on the sound cloud below for Wilde’s thoughts on the matchup and the mysterious nature of Jaire Alexander’s knee injury.

Coaching Capsules:

Matt LaFleur: 63-30-0, .677; (3-4 postseason); 6th NFL season

Kyle Shanahan: 69-56, .552; (8-4 postseason); 8th NFL season

Head to Head: LaFleur 2-1 vs. Shanahan (0-3 in Postseason)

vs. Opponent: LaFleur 2-1 vs. 49ers; Shanahan 1-3 vs.

Packers (3-0 in Postseason)

Source: Green Bay Packers Dope Sheet