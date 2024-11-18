ByAP

MILWAUKEE — — Damian Lillard hit a driving layup with 3.9 seconds left to give the Milwaukee Bucks a 101-100 victory over Houston that snapped the Rockets’ five-game winning streak Monday night.

Lillard scored 18 points after missing the previous three games while in the concussion protocol.

The Rockets rallied from a 14-point, third-quarter deficit to take the lead early in the fourth quarter and stayed ahead until Lillard’s decisive basket. Giannis Antetokounmpo blocked a shot by Houston’s Alperen Sengun with 20 seconds left.

Houston called timeout after Lillard’s layup. After the Bucks fouled with 2 seconds left, Houston’s Fred VanVleet tried inbounding the ball to Sengun, who couldn’t catch it cleanly under the basket. VanVleet unsuccessfully tried passing to Jabari Smith Jr. as the horn sounded.

Brook Lopez had 27 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo had 20 points and 14 rebounds.