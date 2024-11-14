MILWAUKEE — With the 2024 MLB season in the rearview, it’s time to shift focus toward the Milwaukee Brewers’ next season. The team has announced details for its 2025 home opener and the 2025 Spring Training home slate in Arizona.

According to the Brewers, their 2025 home opener at American Family Field is set for Monday, March 31 at 1:10 p.m. CST against the Kansas City Royals. The team also confirmed that regular-season, weeknight games scheduled for Mondays through Thursdays will begin at 6:40 p.m. CST.

They’ll also set the first pitch for 7:10 p.m. CST on all Friday games besides a July 25th matchup with the Miami Marlins, which begins at 3:10 p.m. CST.

Furthermore, regular-season weekday games in April and May will start at 12:10 p.m. CST with that start time pushed to 1:10 p.m. CST from June through September, with a few exceptions along the way (Memorial Day — May 26 vs. Boston & Sept. 4 vs. Philadelphia).

Saturday home games will begin at either 3:10 p.m. or 6:10 p.m. CST with Sunday home games, excluding the regular-season finale on Sept. 28, beginning at 1:10 p.m. CST.

The Latest from Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training 2025

Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training home games at American Family Fields of Phoenix are set to begin at 1:10 p.m. local time with the Spring Breakout game vs. the Cincinnati Reds set for March 15th, right after the Major League came at 1:10 p.m. against Cleveland, team officials announced.

The Brewers’ Spring Training Home Opener is on February 22, 2025, also against the Reds. Ticket sales for Milwaukee Brewers Spring Training games begin on Monday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. CST.

For more information on the team’s Spring Training schedule, click here. You can also learn more about regular-season games by clicking here.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Milwaukee Bucks unveil 2024-25 “City Edition” uniforms