ByAP

NEW YORK — — Karl-Anthony Towns had 32 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and the New York Knicks snapped a two-game losing streak with a 116-94 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

New York (4-4) did not trail, and six different Knicks scored in double figures.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 12 rebounds, and Damian Lillard had 19 points. Milwaukee (2-7) lost for the seventh time in eight games and is 1-5 on the road this season.

A night after snapping its six-game losing streak with a 23-point home win against Utah, the Bucks had no answer for Towns and the new-look Knicks. Milwaukee hasn’t had a losing record since the 2015-16 season, but a 2-7 start to the season isn’t helping the Bucks keep the streak alive.