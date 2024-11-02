Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points including a jumper with three-tenths of a second left and the Cleveland Cavaliers remained unbeaten with a 114-113 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.7.

Milwaukee has lost five straight since winning its opener. The Bucks wasted a brilliant performance from Damian Lillard, who had 41 points with nine assists and shot 10 of 15 from 3-point range.

Lillard had put Milwaukee ahead by hitting a step-back jumper with 9.8 seconds remaining.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 34 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks.