Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Payton Pritchard came off the bench and hit eight 3-pointers en route to 28 points, and the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 119-108 on Monday night.

Reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Week Jayson Tatum added 15 points and eight rebounds for Boston (4-0). Derrick White had 13 points and eight assists.

Damian Lillard led the Bucks with 33 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 10 boards and six assists. Milwaukee has lost three straight after winning its opener.