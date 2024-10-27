Cam Thomas scored 32 points, Dennis Schroder added 29 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-102 on Sunday in their home opener to give coach Jordi Fernandez his first victory.

The Nets pulled away in the fourth quarter after opening with two road losses in their first season under Fernandez.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks, who have dropped two straight after winning their opener. Damian Lillard scored 21 points and Bobby Portis Jr. had 16 points and 10 boards.

The Bucks played their third consecutive game without guard Khris Middleton.