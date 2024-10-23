PHILADELPHIA — — Damian Lillard scored 30 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 25 and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 124-109 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night.

Lillard scored 15 points in the third quarter and finished with six 3-pointers, nine rebounds and five assists.

Antetokounmpo shot 8 for 11 from the floor and had a game-high 14 rebounds as Milwaukee got double-figure scoring from six players.

Taurean Prince and Bobby Portis scored 16 points apiece for the Bucks, who had 16 3-pointers.