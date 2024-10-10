Tonight on What’s On Tap, Sandy Maxx hosted a special episode leading up to the Milwaukee Bucks’ first preseason game at home in Milwaukee. Tune in for a glimpse of the Hear District Podcast, hosted by Marques and Kris Johnson.

Sandy kicked off the show with audio from Milwaukee Bucks Assistant General Manager Milt Newton, who discussed his passion for photography. Sandy also learned about Marques’ two sons, who have found success in Hollywood, collaborating with notable figures like Tyler Perry and LeBron James.

The Milwaukee Bucks are facing off against Lebron James and The Los Angeles Lakers at Fiserv Forum. Go Bucks!