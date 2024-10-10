MILWAUKEE, Wis — Giannis Antetokounmpo made his preseason debut for the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, scoring 20 points in an exhilarating first half against the Los Angeles Lakers. The game featured a back-and-forth exchange of baskets, with Bobby Portis leading the Bucks with a standout 23-point performance in the first half. Portis went 5-for-5 from three-point range and finished the night shooting an impressive 7-for-8 from the floor.

Despite their strong start, the Bucks did not play any of their starters in the second half. They held a 15-point lead with 9:30 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the young Bucks struggled with inexperience, allowing the Lakers to go on a 31-4 run in the closing minutes.

Rookie AJ Johnson shone for the Bucks, contributing 13 points and shooting 3-for-5 from beyond the arc, showcasing his potential.

UP NEXT:

The Bucks will face the Chicago Bulls at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.