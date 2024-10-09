After a narrow 24-19 win over the Rams in Los Angeles, the Packers return home to face the Arizona Cardinals for a NOON kickoff from Lambeau Field in week-6. Returning to practice after skipping two days of workouts last week, is wide receiver, Romeo Doubs.

The Packers suspended the third-year wideout for one game following the events of last week, but all signs point toward Doubs returning to the field this Sunday.

Packers Head Coach, Matt LaFLeur wants nothing more than to move beyond the distraction of last week, saying “what’s done is done.”

A guest on Wednesday’s Wisconsin’s Midday News, ESPN-Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde believes moving forward is easier said than done.

“It doesn’t just go away,” Wilde explains. “I’m guessing Romeo has addressed the team by now…but this is not something that just blows over.”

Hear the full conversation with Wilde below.

Packers vs. Cardinals At A Glance:

All-time, regular season: 45-24-4

All-time, postseason: 1-2 (1-0 at Lambeau)

Green Bay has won 8 of the last 11 regular-season games played

Coaching Capsules:

Matt LaFleur: 59-29-0, .667; (3-4 postseason); 6th NFL season

Jonathan Gannon: 6-16-0, .500; (0-0 postseason); 2nd NFL season

Head to Head: LaFleur 0-0 vs. Gannon

vs. Opponent: LaFleur 1-0 vs. Cardinals; Callahan 0-0 vs.

Packers

Source: Green Bay Packers Dope Sheet